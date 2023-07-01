This is the science behind barbecuing the perfect brisket

The upcoming July 4th festivities mean two things: fireworks and barbecues. While one might be fun to watch the other if cooked properly is delicious to eat.

But how do you get just the right barbecue? Dr. Jeremiah Gassensmith, associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry at The University of Texas at Dallas told the institution's paper all about his superior technique in an article published last week.

It all comes down to getting the right amount of heat to get the collagens in the meat to melt but without tightening them around each other, squeezing out all the water and making the meat dry.