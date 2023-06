A new species of majestic dinosaurs has just been introduced to the world. And the fossil remains may give insight into Earth's past temperature and environmental changes.

Without further ado, it’s time to introduce: Iani smithi. This name is taken from Janus, the two-faced Roman deity of change.

This plant-eating dinosaur witnessed significant changes in the Earth’s ecosystems due to a warming climate. This also contributed to the changes in dinosaur populations at the global level.

The powerful jaw species

The well-preserved single fossil specimen includes a skull and parts of the spine and limbs.

The fossils belonged to a young dinosaur and were discovered in the Cedar Mountain Formation in Utah. Iani smithi's most distinctive jaw feature was revealed via the fossil remains. It emphasizes how the dinosaur's formidable teeth allowed it to munch on various difficult plant materials.