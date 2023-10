Graphene, a single-atom-thick sheet of carbon, is renowned for its exceptional electrical conductivity and mechanical strength.

However, when two or more layers of graphene are stacked with a slight misalignment, they become moiré quantum matter, opening the door to a world of exotic possibilities. Depending on the angle of twist, these materials can generate magnetic fields, become superconductors with zero electrical resistance, or transform into perfect insulators.

A team of researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) led by Joseph A. Stroscio has developed a “quantum ruler” that will be key in understanding graphene’s secrets.

Twists of layers

Collaborating with Fereshte Ghahari of George Mason University, the team created a moiré quantum matter device by twisting two layers of graphene of about 20 micrometers across. They then chilled the device to just a fraction above absolute zero, reducing random motions of atoms and electrons while heightening the ability of electrons to interact.