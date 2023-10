Scientists at the University of Bristol’s Bristol Robotics Laboratory revealed the development of a robot that promises to revolutionize mobility and exploration.

The Tetraflex, a tetrahedron-shaped robot equipped with flexible piping, is capable of navigating the most challenging terrains and transporting delicate cargo, opening up a world of possibilities for applications ranging from disaster response to ecological surveying.

“The robot is composed of soft struts connected by rigid nodes. Each strut is formed of an airtight rubber bellow and the length of the strut can be controlled by varying the air pressure within the bellow,” explained Peter Wharton of the School of Engineering, Mathematics and Technology at the University of Bristol, and lead author of the study.