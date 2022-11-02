This simple material could reduce CO2 emissions from power plant smokestacks- here's why

Additionally, it offers a metal-organic substance that could be more economical than traditional carbon filtration methods for extracting CO 2 from dried flue gas conditions.

The material's natural porousness allows it to carry out such separations

Aluminum formate's ability to separate is made possible by its porous nature. B. HAYES / NIST

In the new study, the team focused on aluminum formate, which belongs to the category of materials known as metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). The numerous hydrocarbons in fossil fuels are frequently the organic compounds that MOFs have shown most effective at filtering and separating from one another.

Some MOFs have demonstrated potential in refining natural gas or separating the octane components in gasoline. Others may help lower the cost of plastics manufacture or provide an inexpensive means of changing one material into another. Their intrinsic porousness gives them the ability to perform such separations.

ALF is more effective than other suggested materials at separating CO2 from other chemicals in power stations' chimneys

Researchers now believe that ALF has the ability to separate carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) from other chemicals that frequently escape coal-fired power plants' smokestacks. Even better, they assert that it does not have the drawbacks of other proposed carbon filtration materials.

"What makes this work exciting is that ALF performs really well relative to other high-performing CO 2 adsorbents, but it rivals designer compounds in its simplicity, overall stability, and ease of preparation," said Hayden Evans in a press release. Evans is a chemist at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and one of the study's lead authors.

ALF is 'up to 100 times less expensive than other materials with comparable characteristics'

"It is made of two substances found easily and abundantly, so creating enough ALF to use widely should be possible at very low cost," explained Evans.