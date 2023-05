A unique research facility nestled 1.1 kilometers underground in North Yorkshire could teach us about human habitation on celestial bodies.

Researchers from the University of Birmingham have created the facility in one of the U.K.'s deepest mines. The tunnel-like structure burrows through a 250-million-year-old rock salt formation.

It is named Bio-SPHERE, which stands for Biomedical Sub-surface Pod for Habitability and Extreme-environments Research in Expeditions.

Experiments planned for this facility

This isolated, underground environment allows for the recreation of "operational conditions” that humans will likely encounter in lunar and Martian caverns. It may provide valuable insights into how scientific and medical operations will be carried out in the harsh deep space environments of the Moon and Mars in the future.