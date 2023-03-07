Thousands of Ice Age fossils disrupt 500-mile-long solar energy line

However, a new environmental study has pushed this date back to at least May. This is due to its route across 1.5 miles of Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument, designated as a National Park Service since 2014.

What could Ice Age fossils be found in Nevada?

Many thousands of fossils from the Pleistocene Period, or Ice Age, can be found in the monument. The area was covered in wetlands for almost 90,000 years—until about 12,500 years ago—which helped to conserve the Pleistocene wildlife. This includes mammoths, saber-toothed cats, and more common animals like coyotes, jackrabbits, and snails.

The National Park Service suggested ground-penetrating radar to find local fossils. Geotech Global Consulting carried out the scans with NV Energy funding, and the findings were released in September.

The report described the detection of Pleistocene vertebrate fossils within the national monument. The description of one scan reads, "a collection of anomalies that could well be vertebrate fossils."

Another scan revealed many small bone fragments eroding out of the surface. Several anomalies were also detected, "some of which resemble vertebrate fossils." A third scan revealed two proboscidean tusks poking out of an escarpment.