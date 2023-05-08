Threat level AI: NSA encourages use of AI to keep up with foreign adversaries

The world is captivated by the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT. And they have proved their worth in providing human-like answers to complex questions or even writing a research paper. While there are issues like ‘hallucination’ or grabbing and spouting out incorrect information from the internet, nations are concerned with a more significant issue when it comes to AI.

The intelligence agencies are now mulling over how AI can pose a threat to national security. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, a top U.S. spy official said intelligence agencies should use commercially available AI to keep up with foreign adversaries because their opponents will be doing the same.