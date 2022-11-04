Here are the 3 main techniques used to date rocks and fossils

Not to mention the emergence of life and the record of mass extinctions, including the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction event 66 million years ago, infamously known for ending the age of the non-avian dinosaurs.

These changes usually happen so slowly that they are entirely undetectable over the course of a human's lifespan. So, how do we know all this, then? How are we able to date, say, a newly discovered fossil, geological event, or, as highlighted above, the age of Earth?

Well, earth scientists, or more specifically, "geochronologists," have devised their own clock using various dating techniques to achieve this goal.

Interesting Engineering (IE) talks you through all you need to know about the three main approaches.

How do earth scientists date rocks and fossils?

Geologists use a wide variety of different techniques to address the question: "How old is this fossil/ rock?" These tend to fall into one of three general approaches that allow geologists to date rocks and fossils including the use of radioactive isotopes (absolute geochronology), and methods for relative dating such as measuring stable isotope ratios and paleomagnetism.

Simply put, relative dating arranges events or rocks according to their chronological order of occurrence. Absolute dating is more specific- it assigns more precise dates and times to fossils, rocks, or events. For example, lining up family members from oldest to youngest or guessing their ages based on appearance or other information is relative dating, while finding the exact age of each person is absolute dating.

What methods does relative dating use?

One common method for relative dating is stratigraphy or the study of rock strata. This involves applying a set of principles to sedimentary and volcanic rocks that are exposed at the Earth's surface in order to determine the relative ages of geological events preserved in the rock record.

Superposition

Sedimentary rock layers at Zabriskie Point, Death Valley, USA Brigitte Werner/ Wikicommons

One of the principles commonly used in stratigraphy is superposition. Generally, the top layers of a group of rocks ( 'formation') are younger than those below them. Naturally, this will only be accurate if the sedimentary layers have maintained their chronological order (in order). I.e., they have not been disrupted.

If sedimentary rocks are disturbed by events, such as fault movements, that cut across layers after the rocks were deposited, then the principle of cross-cutting relationships is used. This states that any geologic features that cut across strata must have formed after the rocks they cut through.

Examining these relationships allows the ordering of geological events in one location. However, it can't be used to determine the relative ages of rocks in different areas. In this case, fossils can be useful tools for understanding the relative ages of rocks.