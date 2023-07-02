Ticks use static electricity to jump on faraway hosts

If you thought ticks were unpleasant before, this new study is bound to make matters worse. Researchers at the University of Bristol have discovered that ticks can be propelled across air gaps several times larger than their body lengths by the static electricity that their hosts naturally accumulate.

This allows them to make contact with hosts that are beyond the reach of their tiny legs, bringing diseases farther than previously thought possible.

This is according to a press release by the institution published on Friday.

Lead author Sam England from Bristol's School of Biological Sciences explained: "We knew that many animals, including humans, can accumulate quite significant electrostatic charges.