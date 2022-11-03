Tiger sharks help researchers to discover world's biggest seagrass meadow beneath the Bahamas banks

In another episode of revealing ocean mysteries, a new study revealed that tiger sharks helped researchers locate the biggest seagrass meadow in the world, located in the waters of the Bahamas.

The most significant blue carbon sink on the planet

Previous research had confirmed that at least 869 square miles (2,250 square kilometers) of seagrass stretched across the Bahamas Banks, but it was always known that there was more out there.

Thanks to the tiger sharks, the researchers reported a 41 percent increase from the projected estimate - an area up to 35,521 square miles (92,000 square kilometers) of seagrass habitat across the Bahamas banks.

Seagrass meadows are feeding and nursery grounds for an incredibly diverse community of marine life. Cristina Mittermeier and SeaLegacy, 2021

The researchers from Carlton University in Canada, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia, Trinity College in Ireland, and Beneath the Waves, a Virginia-based conservation nonprofit, published their results in the journal Nature Communications.

"This discovery should give us hope for the future of our oceans. It demonstrates how everything is connected," said study lead author Austin Gallagher, chief executive officer of global blue carbon not-for-profit Beneath the Waves.

"The sharks led us to the seagrass ecosystem in the Bahamas, which we now know is likely the most significant blue carbon sink on the planet."

Seagrasses store carbon in their dense root systems, called rhizomes. Cristina Mittermeier and SeaLegacy, 2020

When sharks helped researchers map the ocean floor

The researchers attached bio-logging cameras on the dorsal fins of the sharks, and then used satellite tags to track the individual tiger sharks as they swam in the Bahamas. Though cameras have been used on animals before, this study showed the first-ever use of 360-degree cameras on a marine animal, to map seafloors, the authors told Popular Science.

"In confirming the various benthic habitat types in The Bahamas, and their corresponding use by sharks, we found that tiger sharks spent around 70 percent of their time swimming over seagrass meadows," Wells Howe, a program manager on Beneath the Waves‘ Blue Carbon project, said in an interview with PopSci.