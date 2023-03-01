Astrophysicists discover the most unusual ultracool dwarf binary system

Illustration of the oldest known pair of ultracool dwarf stars that orbit each other so closely, they take less than one Earth day to revolve around each other. Adam Burgasser/UC San Diego

Named LP 413-53AB, this newly discovered system comprises two ultracool dwarfs, the category of stars which are extremely low in mass and emit light mainly in the infrared because of their low temperature. These features make them completely invisible to the human eye, although they are the most common type of star in the cosmos.

The unusual behavior of LP413-53AB

In the past, only three short-period ultracool dwarf binary systems have been discovered by astronomers, and all of them were comparatively young — a maximum of 40 million years old. It is estimated that LP413-53AB is billions of years old — similar to our Sun. However, the system's orbital period is 1/3 of the other ultracool dwarf binaries discovered to date.

The research was represented by Hsu in a press briefing at the 241st Meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Seattle. “Discovery of the shortest period ultracool dwarf binary” took place today (January 10) as part of a session on “Stars and Their Activity.” Members of the media can register here.

This strange binary system was discovered by the team while analyzing archival data. An algorithm developed by Hsu can model a star on the basis of its spectral data. The chemical composition, temperature, gravity, and rotation of the star could be determined by observing the spectrum of light produced by a star. Through this analysis, the star’s motion as it moves towards or away from the observer could also be determined.