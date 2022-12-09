Tim Dodd, the Everyday Astronaut YouTuber, will be going to space

He bought a spacesuit 7 years ago as a joke, and today he has over 1.2 million followers who he teaches rocket science on YouTube.

The dearMoon project

Dodd says in his announcement video that he was first inspired to make videos with the SpaceX announcement, in 2017, that the interstellar company was going to be offering paid trips around the moon. This initiative changed to a crew taking the flights, and in 2018 a Japanese billionaire, Yusaku Maezawa purchased all the seats on the first paid flight to the Moon.

The formal announcement

The dearMoon project was officially announced in 2021. It was Maezawa's hope that the announcement would encourage many talented individuals to send in videos for the eight slots that were open. Eight lucky people would be going, and it turns out Tim Dodd was one of the eight tapped for the honor.

"I'm scared of going to the moon," Dodd said in the announcement video. "I never thought in a million years I would be flying around the Moon."

What Tim was up against

Becoming one of the eight artists chosen to be a crew member was a task too great for Dodd to focus on. One million people sent in video taped introductions, all claiming to being the best for the mission. He made his video and sent it in, never thinking he had any chance.