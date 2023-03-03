Time travel might be possible using spinning lasers, according to a physicist

As we understand them, the laws of physics do not allow for backward time travel in a way that would be consistent with causality, meaning that events cannot happen before their causes. But some theories, like the theory of general relativity and the idea of wormholes, make it possible to travel through time. But these models are based on a lot of guesswork and require conditions we can't reach with our current technology. So, even though time travel is still a common theme in science fiction, it is not thought to be possible based on what we know about science right now.

But Mallett may, he believes, have found a loophole. His idea is to create an artificial black hole, which could generate a gravitational field that could lead to time loops and the ability to travel to the past, according to a recent article in The Guardian. Since 2019, the prototype has produced a continuously rotating light beam.

According to Mallett, "light can create gravity, and if gravity can influence time, then light itself can influence time."

“Let’s say you have a cup of coffee in front of you right now,” he explains to The Guardian. “Start stirring the coffee with the spoon."

"It started swirling around, right? That’s what a rotating black hole does. In Einstein’s theory, space and time relate to each other. That’s why it’s called space-time. So as the black hole is rotating, it will cause a twisting of time,” he added.