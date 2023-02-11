Tiny black holes can compress Mount Everest into an atom size

Supermassive black holes also exist in the center of most galaxies. These are the largest type of black hole, containing between one hundred thousand and ten billion times more mass than our Sun.

So far, astronomers have captured images of two supermassive black holes: one in the center of the galaxy M87 and the most recent in our Milky Way (Sagittarius A*).

But it’s believed that another kind of black hole exists – the primordial or primitive black hole (PBHs). These have a different origin to other black holes, having formed in the early universe through the gravitational collapse of extremely dense regions.

Theoretically, these primordial black holes can possess any mass and may range in size from a subatomic particle to several hundred kilometers. For instance, a PBH with a mass equivalent to Mount Everest could have the size of an atom.

These tiny black holes lose mass at a faster rate than their massive counterparts, emitting so-called Hawking radiation, until they finally evaporate.

Up to now, astronomers have not been able to observe PBHs. This is a subject of ongoing research since it is assumed that these ultra-compact objects might be part of the long-searched-for dark matter of the universe. An alternative scenario for detecting atom-sized primordial black holes is proposed in a recent publication. In this research, the characteristic signal of the interaction between one of these tiny black holes and one of the densest objects in the universe (a neutron star) is studied. Before embarking on this new astrophysical model, let us now comment on the main characteristics of these fascinating stars.

One of the densest objects in the universe

As previously mentioned, when a massive star runs out of fuel, it explodes, and its core collapses, resulting in a stellar black hole. It ought to be stressed this is not the case in every scenario: for example, if the collapsing core is less massive than about three solar masses, a neutron star is formed.