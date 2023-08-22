Tiny bone string solves sabertooths' purr-roar mystery

When it comes to ancient animals, not much is known about the kind of sounds they made. But understanding this is an important part of capturing the landscape of those times, creating a clearer image of what life was like back then.

Researchers from North Carolina State University have released a new study highlighting whether sabertooths used to roar or purr, according to a press release published on Monday.

Big and little cats

Today’s cats can be classified into two groups vocally speaking: the “big cats,” that roar such as lions, tigers and jaguars; or the Felinae “little cats” that purr such as lynxes, cougars, ocelots and domestic cats. But sabertooths took a different path a long time ago.