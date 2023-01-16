A new tiny laser could be a game changer in the hunt for alien life

Under the direction of the University of Maryland, a group of researchers made a new instrument for NASA space missions as part of the study. Their small, laser-powered analyzer can still look at samples of a planet's material and possible signs of life on the spot.

At the same time, it is substantially smaller and more resource-efficient than its predecessors.

The instrument, which weighs only about 17 pounds (7.7 kg), is a scaled-down version of two important tools for finding signs of life and figuring out what materials are made of: a pulsed ultraviolet laser that removes tiny amounts of material from a planetary sample and an Orbitrap analyzer that gives high-resolution information about the chemistry of the materials being looked at.

“The Orbitrap was originally built for commercial use,” explained Ricardo Arevalo, lead author of the paper and an associate professor of geology at UMD.

“You can find them in the labs of pharmaceutical, medical and proteomic industries. The one in my own lab is just under 400 pounds, so they’re quite large, and it took us eight years to make a prototype that could be used efficiently in space—significantly smaller and less resource-intensive but still capable of cutting-edge science,” he added.

The new device uses LDMS

Researchers made a new device smaller than the original Orbitrap and combined it with laser desorption mass spectrometry (LDMS). This technique has never been used on a planet outside of Earth.

Arevalo says the new device has the same benefits as its bigger predecessors. Still, it is smaller, so it can be used for space exploration and studying planetary materials right on the planet.

Due to its small size and low power needs, the Orbitrap LDMS instrument is easy to pack away and keep running on space missions. The instrument's studies of a planet's surface or material are much less invasive than many current methods that identify unknown substances. This makes it much less likely that a sample will be contaminated or damaged.