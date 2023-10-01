Researchers create a tiny boson-fermnion quantum engine that works

Using the principles of quantum mechanics, a team of researchers from the Quantum Systems Unit, Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST), have managed the seemingly impossible: making a working quantum-sized engine. Working in collaboration with scientists from the University of Kaiserslautern-Landau and the University of Stuttgart, the new engine works via the special rules that particles obey in the quantum realm.

Ultimate in miniaturization

A typical car engine ignites a combination of fuel and air within a chamber. The resulting explosion heats the gas in the chamber, moving a piston back and forth, creating energy that propels the car's wheels. However, in their new quantum engine, scientists have opted for a different approach by altering the quantum properties of the particles in the gas instead of using heat—namely, the nature of bosons or fermions.