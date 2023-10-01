Researchers create a tiny boson-fermnion quantum engine that works

Researchers create a tiny boson-fermnion quantum engine that worksResearchers from Japan and Germany have managed to harness the laws of quantum mechanics to make a tiny quantum engine.Christopher McFadden| Oct 01, 2023 03:44 AM ESTCreated: Oct 01, 2023 03:44 AM ESTscienceCould this usher in an era of quantum engines?undefined undefined/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Using the principles of quantum mechanics, a team of researchers from the Quantum Systems Unit, Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST), have managed the seemingly impossible: making a working quantum-sized engine. Working in collaboration with scientists from the University of Kaiserslautern-Landau and the University of Stuttgart, the new engine works via the special rules that particles obey in the quantum realm. Ultimate in miniaturizationA typical car engine ignites a combination of fuel and air within a chamber. The resulting explosion heats the gas in the chamber, moving a piston back and forth, creating energy that propels the car's wheels. However, in their new quantum engine, scientists have opted for a different approach by altering the quantum properties of the particles in the gas instead of using heat—namely, the nature of bosons or fermions. See Also Related Physicists create new state of matter made of crystalized bosons Physicists Have Created a New State of Matter. With Four Electrons? Physicists uncover a breakthrough material in bosonic matter When temperatures are extremely low and quantum effects come into play, bosons have a lower energy state than fermions. This energy difference, the researchers explain, can be harnessed to operate a sort of basic engine. Rather than relying on the cyclic heating and cooling of a gas like classical combustion engines, the quantum engine transforms bosons into fermions and vice versa.“To turn fermions into bosons, you can take two fermions and combine them into a molecule. This new molecule is a boson. Breaking it up allows us to retrieve the fermions again. By doing this cyclically, we can power the engine without using heat,” explained Professor Thomas Busch, leader of the Quantum Systems Unit. The quantum engine compresses a gas of particles that are bosons and decompresses a gas of particles that are fermions.Mirijam Neve/OIST The team found that while this engine only works in the quantum regime, it can reach up to 25% efficiency with the experimental setup built by collaborators in Germany. The new engine is a thrilling breakthrough in quantum mechanics with the potential to advance the rapidly growing field of quantum technologies. However, it remains unclear whether this will result in quantum mechanics being utilized to power things like automobiles in the near future.“While these systems can be highly efficient, we have only done a proof-of-concept together with our experimental collaborators,” explained Keerthy Menon. “There are still many challenges in building a useful quantum engine," she added. Researchers must keep the temperature low to preserve the sensitive quantum state, as heat can damage the quantum effects. This, however, requires a significant amount of energy to conduct experiments at such low temperatures.More work neededThe next steps in the research will involve addressing fundamental theoretical questions about the system’s operation, optimizing its performance, and investigating its potential applicability to other commonly used devices, such as batteries and sensors.You can view the study for yourself in the journal Nature.Study abstract: Heat engines convert thermal energy into mechanical work both in the classical and quantum regimes. However, quantum theory offers genuine non-classical forms of energy, different from heat, which so far have not been exploited in cyclic engines. Here, we experimentally realize a quantum many-body engine fuelled by the energy difference between fermionic and bosonic ensembles of ultracold particles that follows from the Pauli exclusion principle. We employ a harmonically trapped superfluid gas of 6Li atoms close to a magnetic Feshbach resonance that allows us to effectively change the quantum statistics from Bose–Einstein to Fermi–Dirac, by tuning the gas between a Bose–Einstein condensate of bosonic molecules and a unitary Fermi gas (and back) through a magnetic field. The quantum nature of such a Pauli engine is revealed by contrasting it with an engine in the classical thermal regime and with a purely interaction-driven device. We obtain a work output of several 106 vibrational quanta per cycle with an efficiency of up to 25%. Our findings establish quantum statistics as a useful thermodynamic resource for work production. 