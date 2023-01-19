A huge diversity of organic compounds found in the Tissint meteorite

Around 37 pounds (17 kilograms) of the sample was collected with minor compositional variance between the recovered dozens of fragments near Tissint. The "recovery efforts starting days after the impact provided access to very fresh, contaminant-free material for organic analysis," according to the study published in the journal Science Advances . A team of researchers from the Technical University of Munich, Helmholtz Munich, and Carnegie Science conducted the study.

According to researchers, the study has found the presence of a remarkably diverse suite of pristine reduced to oxidized carbon compounds in the Tissint Mars meteorite. They were able to "analyze the meteorite’s organic inventory, revealing a link between the type and diversity of organic molecules and specific mineralogy," according to a news release.

A range of organic compounds discovered

The discovery of an array of organic compounds is the most comprehensive catalog found in a Martian meteorite or samples collected and tested by a Martian rover.

The presence of organic molecules containing carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, and sulfur is commonly associated with life. However, researchers suggest it can be attributed to proof of life, as previous Martian meteorite research demonstrated that they could also be created by non-biological processes.

The discovery of an abundance of organic magnesium compounds, a suite of organic molecules not previously seen on Mars, was the research's highlight.

The main highlights of the study

According to the team, the study shed light on how the processes occurring in Mars’ mantle and crust evolved, especially concerning abiotic organics formed from water-rock interactions.