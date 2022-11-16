Titan: All the coolest facts about Saturn's largest moon

In many ways, Titan is a lot like Earth, while in other ways, it is dramatically different. All the while, it remains one of the best candidates for life in the solar system outside of our own planet, despite what might initially look like an inhospitable world nearly a billion miles away.

Titan is home to the building blocks of life

The first, and maybe most important, fact to know about Saturn's moon Titan is that it is literally awash in hydrocarbons. These hydrogen-carbon molecules form the essential building blocks of the amino acids and proteins that eventually gave rise to life here on Earth.

The most prominent of these is methane, which is considered an important marker for organic life, seeing as it is the byproduct of so many biological processes of life on Earth. This methane isn't the kind of gaseous methane we're used to here on Earth, however.

Titan is covered in standing lakes of methane and ethane

Artist's concept of Titan's rimmed lakes. NASA/JPL-Caltech

Titan is the only known world in the solar system other than ours to have standing pools of liquid on its surface, though in this case, it isn't water but a mix of methane and ethane.

These compounds are never naturally liquified on Earth's surface since methane's boiling point is a frigid -258.9°F (-161.6°C), which is substantially lower than the lowest temperature ever recorded on Earth, -128.6°F (-89.2°C) at Vostok Station, Antarctica, in 1983. Ethane's boiling point is just under that at -127.4°F (-88.5°C), so even at our coldest, Earth only just barely gets cold enough for liquid ethane to start condensing, only to boil off again with the slightest uptick in temperature.

The surface of Titan is much colder than even the coldest points of the Earth's surface, with an average temperature of -290°F (-179°C), according to NASA. Because of this, methane and ethane play the role of water on Titan, while water ice plays a similar role on Titan as rock does here on Earth.