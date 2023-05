A Physical Review Fluids study has uncovered the scientific reason behind the straight line rise of bubbles in Champagne, which differs from the unstable chains formed in other carbonated drinks. The team's research methodology encompassed a range of numerical and physical experiments, such as pouring glasses of Champagne, beer, sparkling water, and sparkling wine.

Surfactants in Champagne stabilize bubble chains

In their study published in Physical Review Fluids, researchers from Brown University and the University of Toulouse aimed to explore the stability of bubble chains in carbonated drinks.

They discovered that the stability of the bubble chains in Champagne and other sparkling wines is due to the presence of surfactants, which behave like soap-like compounds that reduce the tensions between the gas bubbles and the liquid. As a result, bubbles can smoothly rise to the top, leading to stable chains. Additionally, the researchers found that large bubbles and those with contaminants have a similar wake, leading to a smooth rise and stable chains.