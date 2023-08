Scientists are observing the formation of the ozone hole over Antarctica much earlier than usual this year, sparking warnings of potential consequences for the Southern Ocean and Antarctic sea ice.

Satellite data from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) reveals the premature appearance of the ozone hole, which could become larger than average in 2023.

As reported in a recent paper published in ESS Open Archive (yet to be peer-reviewed), the larger-than-normal hole could be due to atmospheric changes resulting from the eruption of the Tonga volcano in 2022.

The Antarctic ozone hole

"Starting in August is certainly very early...We don't usually expect that," said co-author Dr. Martin Jucker, a lecturer at the Climate Change Research Centre at the University of New South Wales.