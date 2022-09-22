Tonga eruption boosted the amount of water vapor in the stratosphere by over 5%

Soon after the Tonga eruption, reports suggested that it was way more powerful than the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima. The island nation of Tonga was cut off from the rest of the world and it was five weeks later that the internet could be restored. Over a period of time, normalcy seems to have returned to the island nation but the true impact of the eruption is still being determined by scientists.

Ejections from volcanoes

Volcanic eruptions send out vast amounts of gases and dust into the atmosphere. Primary among the gases are carbon dioxide and nitrogen. Since these gasses are abundant in the atmosphere, their impact on climate change is considered minimal.

Sulfur-containing gases are also shot up by volcanoes into the stratosphere, the second lowest layer of the atmosphere where they can chemically react to form aerosols and result in a decrease in surface temperatures and the destruction of ozone.

Injection of water vapor into the stratospheric layer is also estimated to have an impact on climate change but events that can cause such injections are rare. Even the largest eruptions in the past century only resulted in minor ejections of water vapor.

In August, Interesting Engineering reported that the eruption sent enough water into the atmosphere that could fill 58,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools. The research conducted by a team at NASA had estimated that 146 teragrams of water were injected into the atmosphere, increasing water vapor content by as much as 10 percent. Their research had, however, claimed that even large amounts of water vapor would have a negligible impact on climate change.