Tonga volcano eruption caused a massive phytoplankton bloom after just 48 hours

The Hunga Tonga–Hunga Haʻapai volcano eruption is considered one of the biggest submarine eruptions of the century, sending shock waves around the world and a plume of ash into the upper atmosphere. Once the volcanic plume dissipated, researchers analyzed the satellite images to observe the effect of the eruption on the marine ecosystem.

Using satellite images of various kinds, such as true color, emission of red and infrared radiation, and light reflection at the sea surface, researchers saw a 10-fold increase in phytoplankton near the volcano.

How a volcanic eruption stimulated life?

Phytoplanktons are microscopic photosynthetic organisms that live suspended in water. Like land plants, they take up carbon dioxide, make carbohydrates using light energy, and release oxygen. They are what are known as primary producers of the ocean—the organisms that form the base of the food chain.

The growth of these microorganisms is often limited by the low concentrations of nutrients dissolved in the surface ocean, but phytoplankton can increase rapidly when nutrients become available.

According to the study, the Tonga eruption could have supplied nutrients to these microbes from both above, through atmospheric ash deposition, and from below, through the upwelling of seawater containing a volcanogenic component (hydrothermal fluids, water that came into contact with hot magmatic products, or condensed volcanic vapors emitted into seawater).

"Even though the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai eruption was submarine, a large plume of ash reached a height of tens of kilometers into the atmosphere," said Benedetto Barone, lead author of the study and research oceanographer at the Center for Microbial Oceanography: Research and Education (C-MORE) in SOEST. "The ash fallout supplied nutrients that stimulated the growth of phytoplankton, which reached concentrations well beyond the typical values observed in the region."