The catastrophic eruption of the submerged Hunga Tonga–Hunga Ha'apai volcano in 2022 not only reshaped the seafloor but also brought to light a previously unrecognized threat to international and domestic telecommunications cables, according to a recent study published in Science on September 7.

The explosive power and scale of the eruption far exceeded expectations, sending volcanic debris more than 100 kilometers through the ocean at astonishing speeds.

How destructive was the Tonga eruption to technology?

It's well known that land-based explosive volcanic eruptions produce pyroclastic flows of hot ash and rock. When these flows reach the ocean, they can trigger tsunamis, surges, and turbidity currents, posing threats to both underwater infrastructure and marine ecosystems.