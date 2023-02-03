Too much sex and lack of sleep lead male quolls to die

"They cover large distances to mate as often as possible, and it seems that their drive is so strong that they forgo sleeping to spend more time searching for females," says UniSC Senior Lecturer in Animal Ecophysiology Dr. Christofer Clemente.

"Something is definitely causing their health to fail after just one season, and we think it is linked to sleep deprivation," Dr. Clemente added. "The dangers of a lack of sleep are well documented in rodents, and many of the traits associated with sleep deprivation we see in male quolls, and not in females."

He also claimed that the male quolls thin out, turn hostile, and exhibit a careless attitude toward their existence. They also relaxed their standards about their appearance to make the most of their one breeding season. They spend less time grooming, which causes their condition to deteriorate and parasite levels to rise noticeably.

Although the cause of death is unknown, the Northern Quoll is the largest mammal known to devote all of its energy to only one breeding season, a practice known as semelparity. Male and female differences in behavior, activity budgets, speeds, and trip distances were tracked, according to lead author and Ph.D. candidate Joshua Gaschk at UniSC.

"Two males, who we named Moimoi and Cayless, moved for 10.4 km (64.6 miles) and 9.4 km (5.8 miles) in one night, respectively. An equivalent human distance, based on average stride length, would be around 35-40km," said Gaschk.