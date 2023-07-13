Japanese researcher's 'tooth regrowth' treatment to begin human trials

Researcher Katsu Takahashi's paper in 2021 about a tooth regeneration medication grabbed global attention. Back then, Takahashi's research was done on ferrets but is now expected to be trialed in humans as early as next year, the Japanese national daily, The Mainichi reported.

It is generally assumed that the human race can grow sets of teeth in their lifetime. After the "milk teeth" fall, humans develop what is referred to as permanent teeth that must be cared for since their only replacements are artificial dentures or implants.

Research, however, has shown that human jaws have buds for a third set of teeth but, for some reason, do not grow to maturity. In contrast, animals like sharks and certain reptiles can continuously regrow their teeth, and dentists like Takahashi have been keen to explore if the same can be achieved in humans too.