Japanese researcher's 'tooth regrowth' treatment to begin human trials

Japanese researcher's 'tooth regrowth' treatment to begin human trialsAlongside dentures and implants, regrowth could soon be an option in dental treatments.Ameya Paleja| Jul 13, 2023 07:49 AM ESTCreated: Jul 13, 2023 07:49 AM ESTsciencePreschool girl showing empty space with growing first permanent molarfizkes/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Researcher Katsu Takahashi's paper in 2021 about a tooth regeneration medication grabbed global attention. Back then, Takahashi's research was done on ferrets but is now expected to be trialed in humans as early as next year, the Japanese national daily, The Mainichi reported. It is generally assumed that the human race can grow sets of teeth in their lifetime. After the "milk teeth" fall, humans develop what is referred to as permanent teeth that must be cared for since their only replacements are artificial dentures or implants. Research, however, has shown that human jaws have buds for a third set of teeth but, for some reason, do not grow to maturity. In contrast, animals like sharks and certain reptiles can continuously regrow their teeth, and dentists like Takahashi have been keen to explore if the same can be achieved in humans too. See Also Related A new generation of nanobots can kill bacteria in your teeth with heat This first FDA-approved dental robot will make implants safer A new kind of artificial enamel is substantially stronger than the real thing Not just a cure for cavitiesTakahashi's zeal to grow a new set of teeth on demand might sound like a scientific excess when more straightforward approaches like brushing twice a day, flossing, and mouthwash exist in abundance to protect permanent teeth. But his approach goes well beyond the common dental problems that ail us. Anodontia, for instance, is a disorder where individuals cannot grow a complete set of teeth. This isn't a case of a child eating too many sweets but a genetic condition that they might be born with and affects their ability to chew, swallow, and even speak, thereby impacting their development. Takahashi studied dentistry but was also interested in the underlying genetics of these conditions, so studied molecular biology at Kyoto University and in the US. Block a protein, grow more teethResearchers have begun making links between dental conditions and various genes. One research group found that mice grew fewer teeth when specific genes were deleted. On his return from the US, Takahashi's team at Kyoto University found that mice lacking a gene had more teeth. A new dental treatment option could be available in the futureBrothers91/iStock The gene codes for a protein called USAG-1 which is responsible for limiting the growth of teeth. Blocking the protein could allow the researchers to grow more teeth. Takahashi's team then developed an antibody that could target the USAG-1 protein. The antibody was trialed in mice in 2018 and showed new teeth coming through. The team then replicated its research in ferrets with dental patterns similar to humans. These findings were then published in 2021, which received global acclaim as a "tooth regeneration treatment." Now the research team is working to get the antibody into human clinical trials, which are scheduled to begin in July 2024. The antibody will be administered to children between the ages of two and six affected by anodontia. If the trials go as per plan, it will open up a whole new world of dental treatments which rely on synthetic dentures and implants. In the not-so-distant future, one can grow a new set of teeth when the "permanent" one is lost. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Cosmic controversy: James Webb Telescope findings challenge best-established theoriesHow scientists turned humid air into renewable energy by accidentAt 281 miles an hour, China's new high-speed maglev train is the world's fastestEx-NASA Space Shuttle astronaut has a plan to get humans to Mars fastToyota's solid-state battery breakthrough will reduce costs and size by 50 percentVideo: World's most advanced humanoid robot, Ameca, draws a catInner energy: Drilling 12 miles into the Earth to power the planetThe Cairo Sketches: Too good to be true wonders of AISentient chatbots, Douglas Hofstadter, and why general AI is still a long way offAnxiety grips the world as Japan readies to release Fukushima radioactive water into the oceans Job Board