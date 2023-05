In a straightforward 22-word statement, a group of AI researchers, engineers, and CEOs has raised concerns about the existential threat posed by artificial intelligence. The report highlights the urgent need to prioritize mitigating AI risks alongside global-scale perils like pandemics and nuclear war.

The statement reads, "Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war."

Notable signatories include Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind, and Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI. Turing Award recipients Geoffrey Hinton and Youshua Bengio have also supported the warning. At the same time, Yann LeCun, the third winner, still needs to sign on.