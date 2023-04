What if a black hole was a star that emitted light?

This might seem like a complete contradiction in terms, but that might be the best way to describe a newly proposed type of space object called a topological soliton, described in a new paper accepted for publication in Physical Review D.

The proposed object is entirely mathematical at the moment, but researchers at Johns Hopkins University believe that not only is the proposed object possible, it might even be out there in the universe.

"We were very surprised," said the paper's lead author and Johns Hopkins University physicist Pierre Heidmann. "The object looks identical to a black hole, but there's light coming out from its dark spot."

After the discovery of gravitational waves confirmed the existence of black holes back in 2015 (years before the first photograph of a black hole was ever taken), the Johns Hopkins researchers wondered what other objects could be passing for black holes but actually weren't.

"How would you tell when you don't have a black hole? We don't have a good way to test that," said study co-author Ibrahim Bah, also a Johns Hopkins physicist. "Studying hypothetical objects like topological solitons will help us figure that out as well."