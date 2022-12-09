The toughest material on Earth has just been found and the structure is just grains

"When you design structural materials, you want them to be strong but also ductile and resistant to fracture," project co-lead Easo George, the Governor’s Chair for Advanced Alloy Theory and Development at ORNL and the University of Tennessee, said in a statement. "Typically, it’s a compromise between these properties. But this material is both, and instead of becoming brittle at low temperatures, it gets tougher."

The record-breaking findings were published in Science on December 2.

What is CrCoNi?

The alloy is a subset of a class of metals called high entropy alloys (HEAs). While alloys today contain a high proportion of one element with lower amounts of additional elements added, HEAs are made of an equal mix of each constituent element.

This recipe gives the material a high combination of strength and ductility when stressed.

"The toughness of this material near liquid helium temperatures (20 kelvin, -424 Fahrenheit) is as high as 500 megapascals square root meters. In the same units, the toughness of a piece of silicon is one, the aluminum airframe in passenger airplanes is about 35, and the toughness of some of the best steels is around 100. So, 500, it’s a staggering number," said research co-leader Robert Ritchie, a senior faculty scientist in Berkeley Lab’s Materials Sciences Division and the Chua Professor of Engineering at UC Berkeley.