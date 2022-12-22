Accidentally harvested weed alongside spinach caused hallucinations in Australians

The mishap came to light after people across four states in Australia reported symptoms of hallucinations after consuming products such as salads and stir-fry mixes that had been sold at multiple brands of retail outlets in the island nation. Food Standards Australia issued a recall for these products with an expiry date of December 28.

Individuals consuming the culprit experienced symptoms such as dilated pupils, rapid heartbeat, dry mouth and skin, blurred vision, and fever, in addition to hallucinations and delirium - a lack of awareness of one's surroundings. Some needed medical attention and were rushed to emergency departments as the contaminant made them feel sick, The Guardian said in its report.

The devil's trumpet in baby spinach

At first, the contaminant was thought to be a herbicide or another chemical. However, after analyzing the source of the products across multiple retail brands, the investigators identified Riviera Farms in Victoria as the common provider of baby spinach to these outlets, making it easier to identify the culprit.

Even as investigations were underway, experts suspected the presence of a weed that could have resulted in such an outcome. In the early stages of their growth, these weeds also appeared leafy green and could have been indistinguishable from the baby spinach leaves.

The investigators then zeroed in on devil's trumpet, also known as thornapple or jimsonweed, which was accidentally harvested with the spinach leaves and packed for supply to retailers. Riviera Farms is now destroying neighboring crops as a precautionary measure.