Toxic weed found to harbor anti-aging and anti-inflammatory compounds

Often found in roadside ditches and riverbanks, cocklebur is native to Southern Europe, Central Asia, and China but has spread worldwide. Its spiky fruits are covered in stiff husks and burrs and have been used in traditional medicines for headaches, stuffy noses, disorders of skin pigmentation, rheumatoid arthritis, and even cancer.

However, this new study is the first to examine the fruit's properties as a wound-healing agent and skin protectant.

"We found that cocklebur fruit has the potential to protect the skin and help enhance the production of collagen," Eunsu Song, a doctoral candidate at Myongji University in South Korea, who conducted the research with Myongji University Professor Jinah Hwang, said in a statement.

"In this regard, it could be an attractive ingredient for creams or other cosmetic forms. It will likely show a synergistic effect if it is mixed with other effective compounds, such as hyaluronic acid or retinoic acid, against aging," Song added.

An attractive and efficient ingredient for use in cosmetic

First, researchers explored the molecular properties of cocklebur fruit extracts and isolated particular compounds that could contribute to antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. Using cell cultures and a 3D tissue model which had similar properties to human skin, they studied how the fruit compounds impacted collagen production, wound healing, and damage from UVB radiation.