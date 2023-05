Tractor beams have long been a staple of science fiction, but recent advances in physics and technology have made them a reality using laser or sound waves. Although not ready for space battles yet, these tractor beams have a lot of potential applications in things like drug discovery and precision manufacturing. As research into tractor beams continues, they could have significant implications for the future of physics, technology, and how we approach complex problems.

Today we will learn all there is to know about tractor beams' past, present, and future.

What is a tractor beam?

Tractor beams use laser or sound waves to manipulate particles, molecules, or larger objects from a distance. The term "tractor beam" was first coined by science fiction author E. E. Smith in 1931, and since then, they have become a popular trope in science fiction. They are frequently shown in television and film as a beam of energy that can grasp and move items from a distance. For example, in Start Trek, starships can manipulate and move objects in space using tractor beams.