The first transformable nano-scale electronic devices are finally here

What if the nano-scale electronic parts in devices like smartphones could transform into other objects? University of California, Irvine physicists have now engineered versions of these types of devices that can do just that. They can be altered into many different shapes and sizes.

This is according to a press release by the institution published on Monday.

“What we discovered is that for a particular set of materials, you can make nano-scale electronic devices that aren’t stuck together,” said Javier Sanchez-Yamagishi, an assistant professor of physics and astronomy whose lab performed the new research.

“The parts can move, and so that allows us to modify the size and shape of a device after it’s been made.”

The electronic devices are stuck on but can be reconfigured into any pattern a researcher can imagine.

“The significance of this research is that it demonstrates a new property that can be utilized in these materials that allows for fundamentally different types of devices architectures to be realized, including mechanically reconfigure parts of a circuit,” said Ian Sequeira, a Ph.D student in Sanchez-Yamagishi’s lab.

Up until now, scientists did not think such configurations were possible.