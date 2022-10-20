Transparent wood could help us end our reliance on petroleum based plastics

Life cycle assessment of transparent wood

While transparent wood isn't commercial yet, it has been deployed in a wide variety of applications ranging from construction to energy storage, making flexible electronics and packaging.

The researchers at IIT conducted a life-cycle analysis (LCA) of transparent wood to determine the environmental impact of its production and end-of-life (EOL) cycle. The study found that using hydrogen peroxide for delignification, followed by using epoxy for infiltration, was the most eco-friendly.

The approach has "24 percent less global warming potential" and "15 percent less terrestrial acidification" compared to another method that used sodium chlorite for delignification and PMMA for infiltration, the researchers wrote in a paper. When scaled up for industrial production, the former method would lower electricity consumption by as much as 98.8 percent.

The EOL analysis showed that transparent wood reduced ecological impact to the order of 107 compared to polyethylene, paving the way for it to be commercially adapted to replace the petroleum-based material.

The research findings were published in the journal Science of The Total Environment

Abstract

Transparent wood, a sustainable material, holds the potential to replace conventional petroleum-based polymers because of its renewable and biodegradable properties. It has been recently used for construction, energy storage, flexible electronics, and packaging applications. Life cycle analysis (LCA) of transparent wood would provide the environmental impacts during its production and end-of-life (EOL). The cradle-to-gate analysis of transparent wood suggests that sodium hydroxide, sodium sulfite, hydrogen peroxide-based delignification (NaOH + Na2SO3 + H2O2 method), and epoxy infiltration lead to the lowest environmental impacts. It generates approximately 24 % less global warming potential and about 15 % less terrestrial acidification than sodium chlorite delignification and polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) infiltration. The modelled industrial-scale production has lower electricity consumption (by 98.8 %) and environmental impacts than the laboratory scale (28 % less global warming potential and approximately 97 % less human toxicity). The EOL analysis of transparent wood showed reduced ecological impacts (107 times) in comparison to polyethylene, suggesting that it can be commercially adapted to replace conventional petroleum-based materials.