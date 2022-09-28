Trees today are larger than they were 30 years ago because of carbon dioxide

According to the study, over the past 20 years, forests in the United States have stored about 700–800 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, or 10–11 percent of the nation's overall carbon dioxide emissions.

Trees have no problem gorging themselves on Earth's surplus of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas that can have negative consequences on natural systems and infrastructure. Such growth may not be noticeable to the average person, but modern vegetation is about 20 to 30 percent larger than it was 30 years ago.

The team used old data

Sohngen's team used historical data from the U.S. Forest Service Forest Inventory and Analysis Program (USFS-FIA) to compare how the volume of wood in various forest groups has changed over the past few decades to determine whether the chemical compound was responsible for bulking up our biome.

According to the study, the volume of wood produced by trees increased significantly between 1970 and 2015, which is consistent with a sharp increase in carbon emissions.

Eric Davis, a Ph.D. alumnus of Ohio State's agricultural, environmental, and development economics school, served as the study's principal researcher. The American Department of Agriculture provided funding for this study.

Abstract:

Over the last half-century in the United States, the per-hectare volume of wood in trees has increased, but it is not clear whether this increase has been driven by forest management, forest recovery from past land uses, such as agriculture, or other environmental factors such as elevated carbon dioxide, nitrogen deposition, or climate change. This paper uses empirical analysis to estimate the effect of elevated carbon dioxide on aboveground wood volume in temperate forests of the United States. To accomplish this, we employ matching techniques that allow us to disentangle the effects of elevated carbon dioxide from other environmental factors affecting wood volume and to estimate the effects separately for planted and natural stands. We show that elevated carbon dioxide has had a strong and consistently positive effect on wood volume while other environmental factors yielded a mix of both positive and negative effects. This study, by enabling a better understanding of how elevated carbon dioxide and other anthropogenic factors are influencing forest stocks, can help policymakers and other stakeholders better account for the role of forests in Nationally Determined Contributions and global mitigation pathways to achieve a 1.5 degree Celsius target.