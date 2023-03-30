T-rex and other therapods hid their teeth beneath thin lips, contradicting literature

The discoveries alter ideas regarding such famous prehistoric predators' facial features and dental structure. Theropod dinosaurs without wings are well known for having enormous, dagger-like teeth.

As mentioned in the statement, as most other terrestrial reptiles, such as current Komodo dragons, have their teeth hidden by soft facial tissues of the mouth, these teeth are frequently revealed in scientific and popular reconstructions of these dinosaurs, clearly jutting outside their closed mouths like crocodiles. The enamel of the teeth of theropods is known to be relatively thin.

Study co-author Thomas Cullen and colleagues working on the skeleton of “SUE” the T. rex at the Field Museum of Natural History. John Weinstein/Field Museum

Continual exposure is believed to probably cause harmful tooth desiccation and wear since giant theropod species likely preserved their pointed, serrated teeth for extended periods.

Uncertainty exists on whether the teeth of these extinct apex predators were permanently exposed, as is sometimes shown, or covered by scales that resembled lips, similar to Komodo dragons. Thomas Cullen and the team examined the correlation between skull length and tooth size for various theropod dinosaurs and contemporary and extinct toothed reptiles to explore alternative hypotheses of theropod face reconstructions.