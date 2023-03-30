Trending
T-rex and other therapods hid their teeth beneath thin lips, contradicting literature

"Theropod teeth were not too large to fit inside their mouths without being revealed."
Nergis Firtina
| Mar 30, 2023 01:00 PM EST
Created: Mar 30, 2023 01:00 PM EST
Skeleton of “SUE” the T. rex at the Field Museum of Natural History, a focal specimen of comparison in this study.
Kate Golembiewski/Field Museum 

A new study published in Science on March 30 suggests that when its mouth was closed, the massive teeth of Tyrannosaurus rex and other toothy theropod dinosaurs were likely totally covered by thin, scaly "lips." Significantly, this contradicts more than a century's worth of scientific and popular images.

The discoveries alter ideas regarding such famous prehistoric predators' facial features and dental structure. Theropod dinosaurs without wings are well known for having enormous, dagger-like teeth.

As mentioned in the statement, as most other terrestrial reptiles, such as current Komodo dragons, have their teeth hidden by soft facial tissues of the mouth, these teeth are frequently revealed in scientific and popular reconstructions of these dinosaurs, clearly jutting outside their closed mouths like crocodiles. The enamel of the teeth of theropods is known to be relatively thin.

Study co-author Thomas Cullen and colleagues working on the skeleton of “SUE” the T. rex at the Field Museum of Natural History.

John Weinstein/Field Museum 

The enamel of the teeth of theropods is known to be relatively thin. Continual exposure is believed to probably cause harmful tooth desiccation and wear since giant theropod species likely preserved their pointed, serrated teeth for extended periods.

Uncertainty exists on whether the teeth of these extinct apex predators were permanently exposed, as is sometimes shown, or covered by scales that resembled lips, similar to Komodo dragons. Thomas Cullen and the team examined the correlation between skull length and tooth size for various theropod dinosaurs and contemporary and extinct toothed reptiles to explore alternative hypotheses of theropod face reconstructions.

A comparative histological investigation

They conducted a comparative histological investigation of crocodilian and tyrannosaurid tooth wear patterns. The researchers claim that theropod teeth showed no signs of outer surface wear in contrast to their closest-toothed crocodilian cousins, indicating the presence of extraoral tissues and oral secretions necessary to keep them hydrated and protected from exposure.

In addition, the scientists discovered that the tooth-skull size relationship in theropods closely matched that of current reptiles, notably monitor lizards, who do not have exposed teeth, despite certain theropods having much larger skulls and teeth than extant reptiles.

According to these discoveries, theropod teeth were not too large to fit inside their mouths without being revealed. These findings may also impact how dinosaurs are portrayed in science and popular culture.

The study was published in Science on March 30.

