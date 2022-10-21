Trombone-like volcanic sound enables us to predict eruptions, scientists say

The University of Canterbury, Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, and Boise State University researchers developed a modeling tool that uses sound waves from volcanic activity.

As the researchers suggested, the volcanic activities sound like a "trombone".

“Explosions at the top of the magma column excite sound waves, which are reflected at the top of the crater – just like inside a trombone, but on a much larger scale. As magma rises in the crater, the distance between the top of the magma column and the top of the crater decreases. This causes the pitch of the sound to increase – just like when a trombone is retracted," said Dr. Leighton Watson, a postdoctoral researcher.