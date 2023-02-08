Turkey-Syria earthquake was impossible to predict, expert reveals why

Interesting Engineering (IE) spoke with Dr. Zoe Mildon, an Associate Professor in Earth Sciences at the University of Plymouth, UK, whose research focuses on earthquake dynamics.

What is the Turkey-Syria earthquake?

The faults: Turkey is seismically active Mikenorton/Wikimedia Commons

Mildon explained to IE that earthquakes happen along faults which are lines of weakness in the Earth's crust.

Most of Turkey is located on the Anatolian plate, sandwiched between the North Anatolian Fault and the East Anatolian Fault. "The fault which moved during the Turkey-Syria earthquake is called the East Anatolian fault," she said.

Turkish friends, here is a simple geometric explanation of what is happening at the boundary between the Anatolian, African and Arabian plates. 🇸🇾🇹🇷🌍🧩 https://t.co/c19sCbq8eR — Dr Derya Gürer 🌊🌏🔬 (@Geoceanic) February 7, 2023

She added that an earthquake occurs when tectonic stress, built up over hundreds or thousands of years, is released.

When was the last time Turkey experienced an earthquake of similar magnitude?

Mildon highlighted that Turkey is known to be a seismically active country. Still, most recent (i.e., in the last century) earthquakes have occurred along the North Anatolian fault, which runs east-west across the North of the country.

"The last earthquake of a similar scale was in 1999, centered around the city of Izmit, this was a magnitude 7.6 earthquake, and 17,000 people lost their lives," she said.

The area affected by Monday's earthquake hadn't experienced a similarly large earthquake- at least not one experienced in the lifetimes of the current local population. "But, from historical records, there is evidence of similar-sized earthquakes occurring hundreds of years ago," she revealed.

Mildon also expressed that aftershocks (subsequent earthquakes) always occur after large-magnitude earthquakes. Therefore, more small earthquakes are expected in the area over the following days or weeks.

Could the Turkey-Syria earthquake have been predicted?

"Earthquakes cannot be predicted, certainly not to the precision of knowing when and where an earthquake will occur," she stated.