In a thought-provoking discovery, a newly found fossilized ape from a 8.7-million-year-old site in Turkey is prompting researchers to reconsider long-standing theories about human evolution.

The study published in Communications on August 23 proposes that the ancestors of African apes and humans may have evolved in Europe before migrating to Africa between nine and seven million years ago.

Anadoluvius turkae, a new fossil ape

"Our findings further suggest that hominines not only evolved in western and central Europe but spent over five million years evolving there," said Professor David Begun from the University of Toronto's Department of Anthropology in a press release.

Simply put, hominines includes African apes (chimpanzees, bonobos and gorillas), humans and their fossil ancestors (including Homo neanderthalensis and Homo erectus).