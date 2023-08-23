Turtles hold post-WW2 nuclear history in their shells

Imagine if the stories of our past were etched onto our bodies, visible for all to see. For turtles, tortoises, and sea turtles, this is their reality. That is, these creatures literally carry their history on their shells.

Now, in a new study published in PNAS Nexus on August 22, their shells reveal an astonishing deep connection to our 20th-century nuclear past and its impact on the environment that still resonates today.

Shells and uranium signatures, USA

Cyler Conrad from the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and his colleagues explored chelonian shells – the sturdy armor that shields these creatures – to understand their interactions with human-made uranium.

This radioactive element is associated with nuclear fallout and waste, marking a haunting reminder of humanity's nuclear endeavors.