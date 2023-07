Stars appear to twinkle from Earth due to starlight bending as it passes through our atmosphere. However, stars also have a "twinkle" that isn't an optical illusion.

This twinkle is caused by rippling waves of gas on the stars' surfaces, and it's currently imperceptible to existing ground-based observatories.

A team led by scientists at Northwestern University has developed the first 3D simulations of energy rippling from a massive star's core to its outer surface, a press statement reveals. Using their simulations, the scientists could determine how often stars should perform these real twinkles.

The researchers, who published their findings today, July 27, in a paper in the journal Nature Astronomy, could also convert these rippling waves into sound waves, allowing listeners to hear what this "twinkling" sounds like.