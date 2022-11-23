Tennessee twins are born from embryos that were frozen 30 years ago

Why are embryos frozen?

Couples who face hurdles in conceiving naturally often turn to procedures such as In-vitro fertilization (IVF), where the male sperm and female egg are fertilized in a laboratory setting to improve the chance of success. In such a procedure, a donor egg or sperm can also be used, often resulting in the creation of multiple embryos, from which only a few are transplanted.

The rest of the embryos can either be donated for medical research purposes or cryopreserved for future use by the same couple or others looking to have children. In the case of the twins Lydia and Timothy, they were among the five embryos that were frozen for an unidentified couple in April 1992.

They stayed frozen in liquid nitrogen at temperatures nearly 200 degrees below zero and were kept at a fertility center on the West Coat till 2007, after the couple donated them to the National Embryo Donation Center (NEDC) in Knoxville, Tennessee, hoping that they would be made available to 'embryo adoption' to another couple.

Although not technically or legally an adoption process, couples can opt for implanting embryos without having to go through the expensive and time-consuming process of IVF. In such a scenario, the parents do not have a genetic relation to the child, although they can directly but can go through the process of pregnancy and raising a child.