Two of the fastest runaway stars discovered in the Milky Way

Two stars moving at breakneck speeds have been spotted in our galaxy.

According to the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, two white dwarfs are the fastest runaway stars and might explain the genesis of some types of supernovae.

The observation of the stars

White dwarfs are stars that have depleted their nuclear fuel. Our own Sun may become one a billion years from now.

The latest data was gathered using the European Space Agency's Gaia survey, an ongoing endeavor to map the Milky Way with great precision. The survey also collects information on the movements of stars in the Milky Way galaxy.

Six free-moving stars were discovered by astronomers in total. As per the study, Type 1a supernovas are likely responsible for kicking out these runaway stars from their original positions.