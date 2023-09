Algae blooms are unavoidable natural phenomena that take place in aquatic environments like lakes, rivers, and oceans when algae experience an exponential expansion. Although algae are crucial elements of aquatic ecosystems, their rapid and unchecked growth can cause a variety of environmental, economic, and health issues.

To attempt to reduce the damage caused by these growths, NASA has been testing new satellite-based tools since 2020.

This is according to a press release by the space agency published on Wednesday.

The first instrument, called TROPOMI, or TROPOspheric Monitoring Instrument, was able to peer through thin clouds to uncover significant clues about Karenia brevis (or K. brevis), the algae responsible for some disastrous 2020 blooms near Tampa Bay.