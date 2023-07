Their fossil remains have identified two new species of now-extinct long-toothed sabertooth cats. Around 6-7 million years ago, these fearsome carnivores with deadly-sharp fangs ruled areas of Africa.

An international team of researchers examined one of South Africa's greatest fossil collections near Langebaanweg, north of Cape Town.

The paleontologists also constructed the first-ever family tree of the region's ancient sabertooth cats and gained insights into Africa's paleoenvironment by examining this large set of Pliocene-era fossils.

“The known material of sabertooths from Langebaanweg was relatively poor, and the importance of these sabertoothed cats has not been properly recognized. Our phylogenetic analysis is the first one to take Langebaanweg species into consideration,” said Alberto Valenciano, a paleontologist at Complutense University and one of the authors of this new study, in an official release.