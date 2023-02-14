Researchers digitally reconstructed the two oldest spinosaurus brains

Researchers scanned fossils of Baryonyx from Surrey and Ceratosuchops from the Isle of Wight. According to the University of Southampton, these two are the oldest spinosaurus for which braincase material is known. Across 125 million years ago, the enormous beasts would have been strolling around the Earth. Both specimens' braincases are in good shape, and the scientists used digital reconstruction to recreate the inside soft tissues that had long since decayed away.

The olfactory bulbs, which process scents, weren't well developed, and the ear was likely tuned to low-frequency sounds, according to the experts. The brain regions responsible for maintaining balance and a fixed gaze on prey may have been less developed than in later, more specialized spinosaurus.

“Despite their unusual ecology, it seems the brains and senses of this early spinosaurus retained many aspects in common with other large-bodied theropods – there is no evidence that their semi-aquatic lifestyles are reflected in the way their brains are organized,” said the University of Southampton Ph.D. student Chris Barker, who led the study.