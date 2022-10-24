In a world first, researchers combine two of the 'spookiest' features of quantum mechanics

Thompson and his team have for the first time successfully combined two of the "spookiest" features of quantum mechanics: entanglement between atoms and delocalization of atoms. By doubling down on these "spooky" features, better quantum sensors can be made.

What are these 'spooky' features?

Entanglement was originally referred to by the one and only Albert Einstein as "spooky action at a distance." This refers to an interesting effect of quantum mechanics where what happens to one atom influences another atom somewhere else. This part of quantum mechanics is crucial for the future of quantum computers, quantum simulators, and quantum sensors.

The second spooky feature refers to delocalization, which sees one single atom can be in more than one place at the same time.

In a world first, the team led by Thompson managed to successfully combine both of these spooky quantum mechanics features to create a matter-wave interferometer that can sense accelerations with a precision that surpasses the standard quantum limit.

What is a matter-wave interferometer?

A matter-wave interferometer simply means the most accurate and precise quantum sensors available to date. It works by using pulses of light to make atoms simultaneously move and not move by having both absorbed and not absorbed laser light. Over time, the atoms are in two places at once.