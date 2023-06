As global surface air temperatures breached 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels for the first time earlier this month, scientists are emphasizing the need for immediate measures to ensure adherence to stay within the threshold.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), countries under the 2015 Paris Agreement agreed to cut greenhouse gas emissions with a view to 'holding the increase in the global average temperature to well below two-degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degree celsius above pre-industrial levels'.

Director of the International Cryosphere Climate Initiative (ICCI), Pam Pearson, said, "There have been huge strides in cryosphere science since the Paris Agreement was agreed. We understand today what we did not fully appreciate then: that ice responds much more quickly and irreversibly to temperature rises than previously thought."