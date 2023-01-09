Two-thirds of the glaciers will be melted by 2100, study indicates

As reported by Phys, the study also predicted that hat slightly less than half of the world's glaciers would vanish if efforts were made to restrict future warming to only a few more tenths of a degree and achieve international targets, which is technically feasible but very implausible in the opinion of many experts. The majority of small, well-known glaciers are on the verge of extinction.

Published on January 5 in Science, the study looked at the 215,000 land-based glaciers worldwide. They also utilized computer simulations to estimate how many glaciers would vanish, how much ice would melt, and how much it would contribute to sea level rise under various warmer scenarios.

Depending on how much the planet heats and how much coal, oil, and gas are consumed, the study estimates that between 38.7 trillion metric tons and 64.4 trillion tons of ice will have been lost by the year 2100.

What are the experts’ opinions?

David Rounce, the lead author of the study, suggested that by the year 2100, the Earth's temperature will have risen by 2.7 degrees Celsius (4.9 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times, which would result in the loss of 32 percent of the glacier mass, or 48.5 trillion metric tons of ice, as well as the disappearance of 68 percent of the glaciers. In addition to the rising seas due to the melting of ice sheets and warmer water, that would accelerate sea level rise by 4.5 inches (115 millimeters).

"No matter what, we're going to lose a lot of the glaciers. But we have the ability to make a difference by limiting how many glaciers we lose," he added.